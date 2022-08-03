NEOSHO, Mo. — A Fairland police officer accused of domestic violence against a former girlfriend appeared in a Missouri courtroom on Tuesday where his bail was set on charges he physically assaulted her.

Colin Raye Kirk, 28, formerly of Loma Linda, Mo., is charged in the Circuit Court of Newton County in Neosho with three felonies; domestic assault in the first degree and two counts in the third degree, and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault in the fourth degree from five incidents dating back to July 16, 2021.

Bail was reduced from no bond to $40,000, according to online court records.

Colin Kirk

Kirk was also ordered to stay out of Missouri unless appearing in court or his attorney’s office, to have no contact with the alleged victim and to wear an ankle monitor, according to online court records.

His preliminary hearing was set for September 27.

Kirk is accused of verbal and physical abuse, according to a probable cause statement.

The victim produced a photograph to authorities showing her face, which was covered by a “bright blue, purple and black bruise the shape of a handprint,” according to court documents.

In another incident, Kirk is accused of “ramming his elbow into (the victim’s) eye socket” which required surgery, according to court documents.

In a previous interview, Kirk denies assaulting the victim saying he tried to end their relationship on many occasions, and the victim was the physical aggressor.

He is on unpaid administrative leave with the Fairland Police Department. The victim is a former Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputy and Miami Police Officer.

Kirk said, “he feared for his life” and obtained a protective order – so did his accuser – so they both sought protective orders against each other in Ottawa County District Court in Miami on June 22. A hearing is set for Thursday in Miami before Associate Judge Jennifer McAffrey.