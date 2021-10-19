Bag of meth found at Parsons Sonic Drive-in, Employee arrested

PARSONS, Kans. — An employee of a Parsons establishment was arrested Monday afternoon following an investigation into a recovered baggie of methamphetamine.

After receiving a call about a potential drug case, a Parsons PD officer was sent to investigate the Sonic Drive-in in the 3100 block of Parsons’ Main St.

At the restaurant an employee showed the officer a baggie of crystalline substance which was later confirmed as methamphetamine by field test. PPD worked with the drive-in’s management to determine through surveillance footage that the baggie was dropped by another employee.

Nathanial Phillip Willey, 38, of Parsons, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Interference with Law Enforcement. Willey was taken to the PPD and charges are being sent to the Labette County Attorney’s Office.