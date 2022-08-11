Building a back-to-school reading list can seem intimidating, but starting with books you plan to read for fun may help keep you motivated.

KSNF/KODE — For some, school has already begun in parts of the Four States. Still for many, the new school year is just around the corner.

We put together this list of local school district’s start dates, and helpful articles to help you prepare your family for the 2022-2023 school year.

Missouri Schools

Joplin – August 22nd

Carthage – August 22nd

Webb City – August 22nd

Carl Junction – August 22nd

McDonald County – August 22nd

Neosho – August 23rd

Seneca – August 22nd

East Newton – August 23rd

Diamond – August 22nd

Lamar – August 22nd

Nevada – August 24th

Liberal – August 22nd

Monett – August 23rd

Mt. Vernon – August 24th

Cassville – August 23rd

Kansas Schools

Riverton – August 17th

Columbus – August 17th

Pittsburg – August 19th

Ft. Scott – August 18th

Parsons – August 19th

Girard – August 12th

Frontenac – August 17th

Oswego – August 18th

Chetopa – August 15th

Southeast – August 17th

Oklahoma Schools