KSNF/KODE — For some, school has already begun in parts of the Four States. Still for many, the new school year is just around the corner.
We put together this list of local school district’s start dates, and helpful articles to help you prepare your family for the 2022-2023 school year.
Missouri Schools
- Joplin – August 22nd
- Carthage – August 22nd
- Webb City – August 22nd
- Carl Junction – August 22nd
- McDonald County – August 22nd
- Neosho – August 23rd
- Seneca – August 22nd
- East Newton – August 23rd
- Diamond – August 22nd
- Lamar – August 22nd
- Nevada – August 24th
- Liberal – August 22nd
- Monett – August 23rd
- Mt. Vernon – August 24th
- Cassville – August 23rd
Kansas Schools
- Riverton – August 17th
- Columbus – August 17th
- Pittsburg – August 19th
- Ft. Scott – August 18th
- Parsons – August 19th
- Girard – August 12th
- Frontenac – August 17th
- Oswego – August 18th
- Chetopa – August 15th
- Southeast – August 17th
Oklahoma Schools
- Afton – August 17th
- Cleora – August 10th
- Commerce – August 11th
- Fairland – August 11th
- Grove – August 11th
- Jay – August 11th
- Ketchum – September 6th
- Miami – August 18th
- Quapaw – August 18th
- Vinita – August 17th
- Wyandotte – August 17th