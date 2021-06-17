Back-to-School COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Joplin, Mo – Freeman Health System is offering a back-to-school vaccine clinic to ensure children are protected when they return to school this fall. The Freeman COVID vaccine drive-thru clinic will offer first dose vaccines from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm Tuesday, July 13. Second doses will be given from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Wednesday, August 11.

To meet the needs of the community, the clinic days fall before the start date of all the schools in Joplin and the surrounding area. Children 12 years old and older are currently approved to receive both the Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna vaccines.

Parents can go online to freemanhealth.com, click on the top banner and self-schedule a time that best meets their needs. A parent must be present when a juvenile receives the vaccine. A 15-minute observation period follows the vaccination at the drive-thru clinic and can be done in your vehicle.

The drive-thru vaccination clinic is located at 1221 McIntosh Circle. The same location is home to drive-thru COVID-19 testing. Those without access to the internet can call the COVID vaccine information number at 417.502.SHOT for scheduling assistance.