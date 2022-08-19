Annual event held in downtown Noel before kids head back to school

NOEL, Mo. — Kids in one small Southwest Missouri town enjoy a “summer farewell” event before heading back to school next week.

Noel Elementary hosted its annual back to school community block party this evening (8/19).

The downtown event brought out hundreds; all taking part in the many activities and events.

One business in Noel donated 300 backpacks filled with schools supplies, which were raffled off tonight.

But, for the kids who attended the block party, it wasn’t just about going back to class.

“I like it mainly because I can do cartwheels everywhere, and there’s bouncy houses… that’s the main part I like,” said 4th grade student, Ashley Sheppard.

“I think that being in Southwest Missouri, and we’re kind of a rural community, this gives them an opportunity to be a part of the community and for the community members to come out and embrace these kids,” said Gina Lee Thompson, Assistant Principal of Noel Elementary.

Last night (8/18), Noel Elementary held an open house for kids to check out their classrooms and meet their new teachers.

Those kids head back to class Monday, August 22nd.