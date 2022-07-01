Jasper Co Deputy part of three vehicle collision near Carthage

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Avilla was arrested Thursday on DWI charges after allegedly causing a three car accident involving a Jasper County Deputy’s cruiser.

The incident occurred just east of Carthage around 4:00 PM. While waiting for an eastbound Jasper County Deputy to continue on Hwy 96, a stopped westbound vehicle attempting to turn onto County Road 118 was hit from behind by a third vehicle

That third vehicle, driven by 29-year-old Elmer Rodrigo Velasquez, then crossed the center line after hitting the stopped car and hit the deputy’s cruiser.

Missouri State Highway Patrol worked the accident and reported that all drivers involved only suffered minor injuries.

Velasquez was arrested for DWI and accused of causing the accident.