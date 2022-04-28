SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An Ava woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for obtaining controlled substances by fraud.

The newly unsealed federal indictment alleges 44-year-old Ava resident, Kerri M. Lawson “diverted multiple controlled substances using fraudulent means” sometime from the dates July 2020 – January 2021. Drugs cited in the indictment include prescriptions for oxycodone, hydrocodone, and morphine.

According to the release from the office of U.S. Attorney Teresa A. Moore, Lawson was charged Tuesday, April 26th but the indictment was unsealed Thursday to the public following her arrest and first court appearance.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Eatmon. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.