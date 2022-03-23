MIAMI, Okla. – A Miami man who was fatally stabbed 16 times during a fight also tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, according to an autopsy released on Wednesday.

Johnny Euran, 37, died Aug. 23.

The state’s Medical Examiner’s 12-page report shows Euran died from multiple “sharp force injuries” and listed the manner of death as a homicide.

Travis Johnson, 33, of Miami, is being held in the Ottawa County jail on no bail in connection to Euran’s death. His next court date is in July on a McGirt docket because Euran is a Northern Arapoho Tribe of Wyoming member and his death occurred within the United Miami-Peoria Reservation.

Two stab wounds were to Euran’s head and neck, 12 stab wounds to his back, and one incised wound to the right part of his neck and another wound to the midline upper back, the report states. There were also contusions to Euran’s head and abrasions to his hands, knees, and left foot.

Euran and Johnson were visiting Channena Sloan, Euran’s sister, and began arguing over a cell phone, according to an arrest affidavit.

Sloan’s doorbell surveillance camera showed Johnson exiting the residence followed by Euran and both got into a white truck parked in the driveway. The video shows Johnson pulling Euran out of the truck and moving to the rear of the truck where Johnson began stabbing Euran in the back, the affidavit states.