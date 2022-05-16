TULSA, Okla. – A Delaware County man died from strangulation and had 15 lacerations to his body, according to an autopsy report.

Richard Strade, 69, died on Sept. 7 of last year at a Sunset Hills subdivision.

Kellie Lee Crawford, 54, is charged in U.S. District Court in Tulsa with first-degree murder in Indian Country.

The cause of death was strangulation, and the manner of death was a homicide, according to a 10-page autopsy report released on April 27.

Federal prosecutors introduced evidence at Crawford’s detention hearing a “neighbor (said) that she (Crawford) ‘accidentally’ killed an individual later found deceased,” the detention order states.

Crawford had been heard by others as “making death threats” against Strade and “gave inconsistent versions of how she killed him, including with scissors and a cookie jar,” the order states.

Strade also sustained multiple blunt force injuries to his head and neck, torso, and upper and lower extremities.

Alcohol was noted in Strade’s toxicology report, according to the report.

The indictment and other pleadings in connection to the case are sealed, records show.

A September 19 trial date is set, according to online court records.