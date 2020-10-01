UPDATE: One Ottawa CO Inmate Captured, Search Continues for Second

Update:

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ok. — One inmate is back in custody, another is still on the run after escaping from a northeast Oklahoma jail this morning.

23-year-old Justin Eby and 38-year-old Jerry Nichols both escaped this morning from the Ottawa County Jail between 6 and 6:30 A.M.

The men faked medical conditions to escape. Eby has been located and taken into custody–the search continues for Nichols who is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is being asked to contact the Ottawa County Jail at 918-542-2806 or the Miami Police Department at 918-542-5585.

Original:

The Miami Public School District announced this morning on their Facebook page they will be conducting classes online today, October 1st, for the safety of students, staff and parents.

We will provide more details on this situation as they become available.