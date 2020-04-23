Update: Stockton Lake Death Determined as Accident

Update

A 61-year-old man is dead after authorities say his vehicle and boat trailer ran him over on a Stockton Lake boat ramp.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol had originally investigated the death of Kurt Surber of Stockton as a homicide. However, after further investigation, they found no evidence of foul play.

The incident happened around 1:00 P.M. yesterday at the Price Branch boat ramp, about 2 miles east of Stockton. Stuber was alone at the time.

Surber’s body was found on the ground near the ramp, while his vehicle and boat trailer were found submerged and later recovered. His boat was found floating in the water.

Authorities determined that all evidence now points to Surber’s vehicle running him over, causing his death.

Original

Authorities: Investigation into Body Found at Stockton Lake Shows No Foul Play

CEDAR CO., Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is calling off a homicide investigation after a man was found dead at Stockton Lake yesterday.

The highway patrol says the man’s body was found on the ground near a boat ramp, however, his car with the boat trailer still attached were submerged in the lake. The boat was found floating in the water, still attached by a strap to the submerged trailer.

The man had head trauma, that at first was being investigated as a homicide. Officials say this was not a gunshot injury.

Following an investigation, authorities determined that foul play was not involved.