GIRARD, Kans. — A Girard father is in custody after violating a protective order and kidnapping his child.

The Girard Police Department responded to a home in the 500 block of Summit street on February first to investigate the kidnapping.

Authorities say Cortney Cannici reported Brice Bethel was at the home violating a protective order and had stolen her vehicle and taken their child.

Police say a deputy with the Crawford County Sheriff’s office located Bethel and attempted to stop him.

Authorities say Bethel refused to stop the vehicle and called 911 saying he would return the child.

Deputies arrested Bethel after he returned to Girard, the child was found unharmed.

Bethel is in the Crawford County jail facing multiple charges.