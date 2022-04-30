GALENA, Kan. — Law enforcement across the four states are making sure unused prescriptions don’t get into the wrong hands.

Today is the drug enforcement administration’s “22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.”

The Galena Police Department and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has an unused medication disposal box that is open to drop-off prescription drugs 24/7.

“Prescription drug abuse is a huge problem. One of the main issues for teens and adults they think because it comes from a doctor it comes from a pharmacy its safe. And again it is safe for the specific person its prescribed for and a specific purpose. But to trade medications and stuff like that is very dangerous and a big issue throughout the country.” said David Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff.

Sheriff Groves anticipates turning in 400 to 500 pounds of prescription medications to the DEA, which will then be incinerated.