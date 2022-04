NEVADA, Mo. — A $4-million bridge project in Vernon County has been completed.

Traffic, in fact, began flowing this morning over the Austin Street bridge in Nevada. It’s been closed since September for major repairs.

The new bridge now has a new driving surface, barrier walls, side walks, guardrails, lights, and fences.

This was one of the 250 bridges included in Governor Mike Parson’s $351-million “Focus on Bridges” program.