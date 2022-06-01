PITTSBURG, Kans. —A famous collection of photos has made its way to Pittsburg. It opened today at Pitt State.

14 photos taken at Auschwitz, now on display inside the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.

It’s the work of Orjan (ori-han) Henriksson, a professional photographer who’s art has been on display in galleries around the world. He even had a display at Missouri Southern in 2017 when he also served as an adjunct professor of photography.

Henriksson took the photos during a week he spent at camps One and Two in Auschwitz.

“One of the big things was that his father had always told him that if you do not learn from the history, and you don’t figure out what happened, it will repeat itself. And so you need to be aware of what happened, how it happened, so that you can recognize it whenever it does try to repeat, to prevent the atrocities that happened,” said Shawna Witherspoon, Bicknell Center Client Services & Gallery Coordinator.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. It runs through the end of the month.