Aurora woman dies following vehicle versus pedestrian accident

AURORA, Mo. — An Aurora woman has died due to injuries sustained in a vehicle versus pedestrian collision yesterday evening.

While crossing Church St. in Aurora, 81-year-old Linda Rauch was struck by a 2007 Kia travelling east as the vehicle approached the intersection.

Aurora/Marionville PD, along with fire and Mercy EMS responded to the scene to treat what personnel noted as serious injuries. The driver of the Kia said they did not see Rauch crossing the road.

Despite the efforts of first responders, Rauch died due to these injures that same evening.