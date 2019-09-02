ATV enthusiasts enjoy miles of trails for Labor Day weekend

JAY, Okla. — ATV enthusiasts spent their Labor Day weekend enjoying more than 700 miles of trails in Northeast Oklahoma.

The park features a variety of off road adventure activities for families.

This weekend about 1,500 people came out to enjoy the festivities.

Labor Day weekend marks the park’s biggest event of the year.

There were multiple types of races including short track, hill climbing, as well as mud races.

Christina Davidson, Mid America Outdoors Marketing Director, says, “We just love bringing people to Jay. We love bringing attention to Jay, and we love bringing the economy to Jay. This is the owner’s home, and they love it. It is their community, and they want to do everything they can to better it.”

Davidson adds the park’s next big off roading extravaganza will be held October 25 through 27.