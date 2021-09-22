Attorney Nicole Carlton to join race for Division 6 Judge in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Another candidate is throwing her hat in the ring in a bid to be Jasper County’s next judge.

Attorney Nicole Carlton announced she’ll file as a candidate in the race for Division Six Judge.

The Carthage native graduated with her law degree from the University of Arkansas in 2009 and has been practicing family law in Jasper County since then.

“I start every client meeting off with how can I help you today? I think I’m going to be able to help the people of Jasper County even more by presiding in Division 6,” said Nicole Carlton, Jasper Co. Judge Candidate.

Judge Jerry Holcomb currently holds the seat and plans to retire in 2022.

Jasper County Attorney Luke Boyer has also announced plans to run for the position.