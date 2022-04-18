MIAMI, Okla. — Ottawa County District Attorney Kenny Wright said Monday his office is reviewing the investigation file of a fatal hit and run traffic accident.

Quang Xin Ye, 58, died Feb. 5 in Miami.

The Miami Police Department released their findings on Friday and identified Mindy McBrien as a suspect in the accident. They recommended second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.

“My office has been in contact with the District Attorney and should charges be filed my client will surrender to authorities,” said Winston Connor II, McBrien’s attorney.

Ye was a citizen of China residing in Miami.