ATTENTION: Rail Safety Week begins today

JOPLIN, Mo. — September 22 through the 28 is recognized as Rail Safety Week.

The week long observance encourages safe behavior near railroad tracks.

Every year, more than 2,000 Americans are killed or seriously injured due to unsafe behavior around tracks or trains.

Operation Lifesaver works to prevent these incidents with their main goal being to reduce the amount of incidents, injuries, and fatalities to zero.

Rail Safety Week also works in collaboration with Operation Clear Track.

The initiative involves more than 500 law enforcement agencies throughout the U.S.

And encourages them to enforce safe practices near railroads as well.