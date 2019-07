CARTHAGE, Mo. — Mosquito spraying for the City of Carthage begins Monday, July 29.

The spraying will continue until August 2.

Recent rainy conditions have created the ideal environment for mosquitoes to multiply very easily.

So to combat that, the City will spray according to its trash day schedule between 8 PM and midnight.

It is suggested that you turn off your attic fans or window fans when your area is being sprayed.

The spray is not harmful to people or animals.