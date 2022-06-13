INDEPENDENCE, Kans. — A man was arrested by Independence Police for suspicion of attempted murder and other related charges stemming from a vehicle versus cyclist incident earlier this month.

Saturday evening officers with IPD learned that their suspect, 39-year-old Brian Medsker, was on a motorized bike heading north on 11th from Myrtle. Officers were able to catch up with Medsker near 10th and Willow where the suspect led officers on pursuit for another 18 blocks.

Brian Medsker

Eventually Medsker left the bike to flee on foot only to return to it shortly after with officers still behind him. This continued until Medsker left the roadway on the bike and was forced off by police. He was brought into custody not long after and was uninjured in the arrest.

Medsker is being held in the Montgomery County Department of Corrections on a $750,000 bond for felony flee and elude, felony interference with a law enforcement officer, attempted murder and other related charges.

Medsker was the prime suspect in a June 3rd incident where witnesses said they saw Medsker intentionally hit a cyclist, and that he had a child in his car with him before driving off. A different driver later returned to the scene with the same car that struck the cyclist with Medsker on the run.

The victim in this case was taken to the hospital with possibly serious injuries.