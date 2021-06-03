Attempted arson at Purcell City Hall, JasCo Deputies investigating

PURCELL, Mo. — Jasper County Deputies are investigating what they say is an alleged arson attempt on Purcell City Hall.

Early Thursday morning, Jasper County Deputies responded to an attempted arson call at 104 West 3rd Street in Purcell, Purcell City Hall.

At the scene investigators found a small fire near the entrance of the building which had already been extinguished. Minimal damage was done to the building.

Authorities are now investigating reports of a possible female suspect having fled the area shortly before their arrival. The woman is described as being of medium build with long hair and in a red passenger car.

If you have any information on this story you are asked to contact the Jasper County Sheirff’s Offfice at (417) 358-8177 or Dispatch at (417) 359-9100, or their tip line: (417) 358-TIPS.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.