CARTHAGE, Mo. — A candidate for the “Jasper County Division 6 Associate Circuit Judge” is making a final push before voters head to the polls.

This afternoon Nicole Carlton held a meet and greet at the “Historic Phelps House.”

Carlton is one of three running for the position that opens once Judge Jerry Holcomb retires.

Carlton was born and raised in Carthage and has 12 years experience practicing law.

“I think I would be a good candidate because of the experience that I have. Not only as an attorney in family court, but also as a client as well. I’m a wife and a mom and my husband Brock and I have a blended family. So we’ve been in those situations I think that lends to my experience and I think that would be an asset to the Division Six Judgeship,” said Nicole Carlton, running for Jasper County Associate Circuit Court Judge Division 6.

The election is taking place on August second.