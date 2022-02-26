KANSAS — A local health entity is looking to make a difference in the community.



Ascension via Christi is distributing colorectal cancer screening kits.



This is the sixth year the health system has handed out screening kits ahead of Colon Cancer Awareness Month in March.



Initiatives like this hold a lot of weight to people like ascension oncology nurse navigator Lisa Schmidt, who was able to prevent the cancer after she was screened.



“If you can catch colorectal cancer in the polyp stage, as mine was, then you can prevent the cancer altogether. I have a brother-in-law who is my age who did not catch it at all, he didn’t get screened and he ended up with stage three cancer,” says Schmidt.

90 percent of colorectal cancer can be prevented if it’s found early enough, but once it spreads from the colon or rectum, that number drops to 40 percent.



Kits will be shipped by mail and can be ordered over the phone at 316-268-5890, more information can be found here.