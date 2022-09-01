KANSAS — Last week, Forbes released its 2022 list of “America’s Best Employers by State” across all industries. Nationwide, 262 hospitals and health systems made the cut.

Ascension ranked No. 15 out of all Kansas employers and was one of only three hospitals/health systems to make the list in Kansas. Ascension Via Christi was the only healthcare employer in Wichita.

“Being named one of the state’s best employers is a direct representation of our amazing associates doing their meaningful work in a positive environment,” says Kevin Strecker, Ascension Via Christi’s chief executive officer. “It’s even more impressive given that it is based on feedback from our associates and that of other Kansas businesses’ employees.”

To compile its list, Forbes, in collaboration with market research company Statista, surveyed 70,000

employees working for businesses with more than 500 employees. A total of 1,382 employers in varying industries were ranked, with multi-state employers being able to be ranked more than once.

All the surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions and rate their

employers on a variety of criteria, including fair pay, safe working conditions, inclusive culture, remote work benefits and diversity initiatives. Respondents then were asked how likely they’d be to recommend their employer to others and to nominate organizations in industries outside their own.

Forbes then ranked the 1,382 employers with the greatest number of recommendations in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Other recent recognitions include:

Ascension Via Christi St. Francis having been named by U.S. News & World Report as a Best Regional Hospital for 2022-2023, the only Wichita hospital and one of a dozen Ascension hospitals nationwide to make the list.

Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph and Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan having made U.S. News & World Report’s inaugural list of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.

Numerous recent accreditations, including Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg being re-accredited as a Level III Trauma Center following a survey with zero deficiencies and Ascension Via Christi St. Francis was re-accredited by the American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer. It also received re-accreditation for adult autologous hematopoietic progenitor and a first-time accreditation of immune effector cellular therapies by the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy. Additionally, St. Francis’ ER became an accredited Geriatric Emergency Department — making it the second in Wichita and fifth Ascension Via Christi ER with that distinction.

“The challenges facing healthcare providers nationwide are daunting after two years of a pandemic like no other in our lifetime,” says Strecker. “This latest recognition is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our associates to a Mission that has endured for more than 135 years.

They are the foundation of our ministry. It is through their collaboration with our Medical Staff, volunteers

and community partners that our hospitals and clinics are a great place to give and receive care.”