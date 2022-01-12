Ascension/Via Christi Hospital-Pittsburg seeks help from business community

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The leadership team at Ascension/Via Christi Hospital-Pittsburg has asked for immediate, urgent help from the business community.

Because of the highly contagious Delta and Omicron variants, combined with influenza season, the region’s healthcare workers and hospitals are stretched to capacity. They want to be able to ensure they can continue to treat everyone needing help, including other serious illnesses and accidents, such as cancer, heart attacks and broken limbs, in addition to COVID-19.

The hospital and medical systems are asking businesses for help by reminding stakeholders how they can assist in easing the burden on medical providers.

Please consider sharing this information with your employees and partners.

The Hospital says everyone can help by doing the following:

Stay home if you’re not feeling well and maintain distance from others in your household.

Get tested at a community testing location with information at this interactive KDHE regional map and know their hours and process before you go.

Hospital emergency rooms are still the safest place for medical emergencies such as heart attack, stroke or other acute illness or injury. If someone is experiencing a life-threatening emergency, difficulty breathing, or warning signs of a heart attack or stroke, they should go directly to the emergency room or dial 9-1-1.

Care for non-serious illness or injuries like fever, cough, sore throat and more could be available through virtual visits and urgent care centers.

Wear a mask, watch your distance around others and frequently wash your hands

Get vaccinated, which has proven to be effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization and even death. Approved for age 5 and up.