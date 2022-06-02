PITTSBURG, Kans. — Healthcare just got a little more accessible in southeast Kansas.

Ascension Via Christi in Pittsburg has added a pediatric echocardiogram program, and it’s all thanks to the new pediatric probe.

The hospital will now be able to provide ultrasound images of children’s hearts like you see here.

Lead Echo Tech Tyler Matthews says this will help centralize the imaging process and allow patients to stay closer to home.

“It just opens up the availability to do kids from birth until they turn 18. Once they hit a certain size, we’ll start using the adult probe on them and just do a different protocol. However, on the smaller patients, on the bigger probe, we can have trouble getting in between the ribs, so we need that smaller probe that has the more detail,” said Tyler Matthews, Lead Echocardiogram Technologist.

Before this addition, the nearest pediatric echocardiogram program had been in Joplin.

Matthews says he’s seen patients who’ve had to make appointments in Kansas City, Springfield, and Wichita.