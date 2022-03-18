FORT SCOTT, Kans. — Expanded healthcare service is now available in southeast Kansas.

Ascension Via Christi is offering new imaging services at its clinic in Fort Scott. This includes ultrasounds and echocardiograms — or ultrasounds of the heart.

The service is under the care of sonography tech and Fort Scott resident, Josh Seaver. The hope is to eventually train more people in the health system to make it even more accessible.

“Eventually I think we would like to cross-train a few of our techs here and then expand up there for echoes and generals as well. It just gives more people in the area to have options to go to local hospitals to get their ultrasounds done,” said Ashton Wood, an Ultrasound Tech with Ascension via Christi.

Imaging services are offered every Thursday at the Fort Scott clinic. They will require a physician’s referral.