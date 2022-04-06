JOPLIN, Mo. — Arvest Bank’s Joplin region continues to help fight local hunger.

It’s annual “Million Meals” campaign is underway. It’s now in its 12th year.

Arvest has partnered with a dozen local nonprofits and food bank organizations. Together, they’re raising money to provide meals to those in need through the month of May.

Since 2011, the campaign has raised more than $3-million, resulting in close to 19-million meals.

“The equivalent of every dollar that we raise equals five meals. So, we’ve worked with food partners to see what that number looks like. So when we give those funds directly to our food banks, they are able to take those funds that we give them, and through their resources, able to stretch that to creating five different meals,” said Lacie Waggoner, Arvest Bank.

This Saturday, the Arvest location on 32nd street will host a free “Shred-a-thon.” It runs from 1 to 4.

People are also welcome to donate to Million Meals.