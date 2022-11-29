Arvest has joined the charity initiative of Giving Tuesday, a global initiative on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving to encourage others to give back to their communities.

The Arvest Foundation has granted $5,000 to the Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri.

“We are so thrilled, on behalf of the Arvest Foundation, to support Giving Tuesday and help

such a critical organization in the area,” said Chad Evans, Arvest Bank President, “Especially

right now as the amount of illness in our community rises, the clinic is making a big difference

for those who need them.”

The grant will help provide services needed within the community.

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to those who are actively working to create positive change for others. For more information about the Arvest Foundation you can follow this link here.