Arvest Foundation donates to Carl Junction initiative to make playgrounds more inclusive for children

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Arvest Foundation is working to help make Carl Junction playgrounds a place where everyone can play.

The foundation presented a check to the Carl Junction Educational Foundation Friday morning.

That check, made out for nearly 11 thousand dollars, will be going towards the “Power of Play” initiative in Carl Junction.

It’s designed to provide safe and inclusive playgrounds for students from preschool to the sixth grade.

“Completely redoing the playground to include inclusive structures to allow everyone to get on, regardless of their physical ability, things such as an at-grade spinner that you can run or roll or walk onto,” said Heather Linscheid, CJ School District Occupational Therapist.

“This project came up and this is something that lines up with what the Arvest Foundation is all about, giving back and so it was a no-brainer for us to be a part of this,” said Lacie Waggoner, Arvest Bank Marketing Manager.

This money will used to install a solid rubber surface around equipment and a large turfed area to make the playgrounds more accessible.