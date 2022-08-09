WEBB CITY, Mo. — Carl Junction students will have some furry classmates this year, thanks to a local financial institution.

Meet Sassy and J.J., the newest therapy dogs for the Carl Junction School District.

“So, I was able to work with students that were just maybe suffering from anxiety, maybe sometimes they were having a bad day; maybe sometimes nervous before a test. just a range of issues that they just may need to take a time out and sit down. And I’m telling you, to watch a student with a dog is magical,” said Kristy Jones, Post Secondary Advisor, Carl Junction High School.

A check presentation took place Tuesday night in Webb City. A $2,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation made it possible to add these Standard Poodles to the district’s therapy dog program.

“For children with anxiety and depression, you know, they’re seeing it at younger and younger ages, it’s impacting a lot of younger kids, so having these dogs is just going to be something to brighten up their day and hopefully take their mind off of what they’ve got going on,” said Austin Hyslip, Arvest Bank.

Sassy and J.J. will continue their training and officially become school therapy dogs in the spring.

Kirsty jones suggests checking out the dogs’ Instagram account to follow their journey @Sassy.And.JJ.