JOPLIN, Mo. — A donation to Joplin Bright Futures today means hundreds of meals for local kids in the coming school year.

Arvest bank gave more than $8,800 to the group this morning, funds collected through its annual Million Meals program.

It’s enough to buy 2,300 snack packs for Joplin students full of kid-friendly items like granola bars, fruit, and beef jerky.

“Arvest’s partnership with Joplin Bright Futures is continued for so many years because we really feel like Joplin Bright Futures makes a real difference in these students’ lives,” said Austin Hyslip, Arvest Bank.

“I would just thank you so much. We can’t do what we do without the help from the community,” said Amanda Stone, Joplin Bright Futures.

Joplin Bright Futures helps about 400 students through its snack pack program.

