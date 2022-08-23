JOPLIN, Mo. — Many of us take the ability to get money out of an ATM for granted.

Not so for those who are visually impaired. But thanks to an area bank, the task is about to be much easier.

Arvest Bank is now offering braille debit cards. It’s part of the company’s efforts to increase services to more members of the community.

“It has all of the functionality of a debit card that you would normally use, it just has an added feature so that visually impaired individuals can have braille on the front of the card and be able to read the front of the card as well,” said Arvest Sales Manager, Rebecca Dunham.

Braille debit cards can be ordered at any Arvest branch.