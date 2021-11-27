Art gallery is celebrating 6 years in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A local art gallery is celebrating a milestone on Small Business Saturday.

Saturday “Urban Art Gallery” held its sixth anniversary and offered refreshments and door prizes to customers.

The gallery sells photos, paintings, ceramics sculptures and jewelry from 15 local artists.

The owner says shopping local helps artists and stimulates the economy.

“It’s really wonderful downtown. It’s a great opportunity to do business. We have more and more wonderful boutique type businesses coming in. Every week it seems like something new is opening up. So give it a chance come look around it is so different than it was ten years ago and its just going to get better,” said Linda Teeter, Owner of Urban Art Gallery.

Every month the gallery hosts a guest artist on the walls.

December will be a group show called “Home for the holidays.”