Arrested detective impersonator identified self as detective in call with Vernon Co detectives

NEVADA, Mo. — Authorities with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Nevada man for impersonating an law enforcement official Monday afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office caught wind of an “individual calling citizens and identifying himself as a detective in order to gain the whereabouts of another individual”, according to a Facebook post.

When a detective with the SO called the number the man answered and identified himself as a detective. From here, the real detectives traced the phone call to the impersonator’s location to the northeastern edge of Nevada.

Following an investigation, authorities arrested 38-year-old Dustin Jones, of Nevada. Jones has been charged with False Impersonation Law Enforcement Officer

Jones has been released on a $2,500 bond from the Vernon County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court.