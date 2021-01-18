UPDATE: KBI releases more information into Crawford County suspicious death investigation

Update

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KBI) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the suspicious death investigation that took place in Arcadia, Kan.

On Jan. 13, at approximately 11:55 p.m., deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a tip indicating that a body could be located at 111 S. Kansas in Arcadia. Deputies went to the address and made contact with 37-year-old Nicholas Adam Carrillo. Carrillo gave permission for them to look around the property. When searching, deputies discovered a deceased subject in the backyard. Carrillo fled from the area on foot.

The KBI was asked to assist on Jan. 14, at approximately 1 a.m. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to Arcadia to investigate.

Carrillo was located on the evening of Jan. 15, in Arcadia. He was booked into the Crawford County Jail at around 10:10 p.m. Carrillo was arrested for criminal desecration of a body, possession of opiates, opium, narcotic drugs or certain stimulants, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with law enforcement. He is currently being held on $15,000 bond.

The deceased is a male subject reported missing to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department (KCPD). Investigators believe the death occurred in Kansas City, Mo., and as such they will be conducting further investigation into the man’s death.

Please direct any further inquiries related to this case to the KCPD.

Original

