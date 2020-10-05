Arrest Made, Firearm & Explosive Device Recovered in Labette County

LABETTE COUNTY, Kans. — A Kansas man is in Labette County Jail on multiple charges after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle with an explosive device and more.

On Saturday morning, October 3rd, a Labette County Deputy was dispatched to a reckless driver heading north on Gove and Gray Rd.

The Deputy located the vehicle which had been involved in a single vehicle accident and was in the west ditch at 22000 and Gray Rd. The driver was identified as Tyler Dwaine Vickrey of Parsons, Kansas.

Vickrey had a suspended license and in the process of his arrest, Vickrey fled the scene. The Labette County Deputy was able to catch up with the suspect where he was arrested after a minor scuffle.

Tyler Dwaine Vickrey

The investigation found that Vickrey’s car was stolen out of Wichita. While searching it, Deputies found a handgun which was stolen out of Fredonia. Authorities also located an explosive device in the vehicle and then halted their search.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Bomb Squad was notified and took possession of the device which was deemed as a live device.

Further investigation after the bomb disposal yielded various items associated with the distribution of Methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Tyler Vickrey was booked into the Labette County Jail on the charges of Distribution of Methamphetamine, Criminal Use of Explosives (Risk to LEO), Criminal Possession of Explosives (Felon within 5 years), Criminal Possession of Weapon by Felon (Firearm), Possession of Stolen Property, Interference with LEO (Resisting arrest), Possession of Counterfeit U.S. Currency, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, And Driving while Suspended.