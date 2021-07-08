Army chaplain at Fort Leonard Wood to plead guilty to child sex assault, rape

In this Sept. 11, 2019 photo, Chaplain Jeremy Dunn speaks to trainees from Company D, 1st Battalion, 48th Infantry Regiment, about how the events of 9/11 inspired him to join the Army. (Courtesy: U.S. Army, Fort Leonard Wood)

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. – A chaplain at Fort Leonard Wood has agreed to a plea deal in a child sexual assault case, his attorney told the Army Times on Thursday.

According to court documents obtained by the Times, Capt. Jeremy Dunn was charged with six counts of sexual assault of a child, four counts of rape, and three counts of sexual assault. All of the crimes happened to the same person.

Dunn was the chaplain for the 1st Battalion, 48th Infantry, according to a Fort Leonard Wood spokesperson, and had been assigned to the fort’s 3rd Chemical Brigade.

The charge sheet says Dunn began assaulting the victim in 2015 while he was stationed at Fort Belvoir in Virginia. The victim was a minor at that time. The abuse continued after Dunn was moved to Fort Leonard Wood in Dec. 2018. and continued through Sept. 2019.

Under the terms of the deal, Dunn will plead guilty to one specific count of child rape, sexual acts on a child, rape by force, and sexual assault without consent, his attorney told the Times. Dunn could face up to 18 years imprisonment.

Dunn will be sentenced on Wednesday, July 14.

Dunn is the second religious services personnel at Fort Leonard Wood to plead guilty to child sex crimes this year. A youth director for the fort’s religious services offices pleaded guilty in May to the sexual abuse of four children between 2010 and 2017. Some of those incidents occurred at the fort.