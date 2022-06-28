WEBB CITY, Mo. — Tuesday (6/28) evening just after 9:00 p.m. Webb City Police were called for an armed robbery at the Dollar General store located on South Madison.

Witnesses told officers a white male entered the store and demanded cash from the employees, displaying a handgun. The suspect took an undetermined amount of cash, and then fled the store northbound on foot.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect was wearing a black and green hat, face mask, blue long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.

Surveillance photo of armed suspect

If you see or recognize the suspect, call the Webb City Police Department at 417-673-1911. Officials urge you not to approach the suspect as they are considered armed and dangerous.