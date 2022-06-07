AIRPORT VILLAGE, Mo. (KSNF) – Authorities are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a local sandwich shop.

It happened Tuesday morning shortly after 8:30 at the Stone’s Corner Plaza Subway in Airport Village.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says a man wearing an “Air Jordan” grey hoodie, a COVID red mask, and faded jeans brandished a firearm in the incident, demanding money from the store.

He left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Authorities are now looking for a dark grey passenger vehicle.



Vehicle Pictures provided by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office

It is likely a newer Chrysler 300 with dark tinted windows and possibly an Oklahoma license plate.

No one was hurt in the incident.