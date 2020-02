Courtesy: Labette County Emergency Management

“This picture is 5 years old”

Labette County law enforcement is looking for Randy E. Snodgrass. He escaped from the Parsons State Hospital and was last seen on foot near Highway 400/Ness area. He was seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants with sunglasses. Snodgrass is 5’8, 195 pounds and 58-years-old. Representatives say to not approach him because he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you see him, officials ask to please call 911.