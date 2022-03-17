PITTSBURG, Kans. — An Arma man is in custody on multiple theft charges and allegedly stealing a Pittsburg man’s vehicle.

On March 7th, an officer with the Arma Police Department called the Pittsburg Police Department regarding an abandoned vehicle near Arma. The vehicle in question appeared to have a damaged ignition.

Officers with PPD contacted the owner of the abandoned vehicle (who resided in Pittsburg) to inform them of their stolen property.

Tony V. Corbitt

After analyzing multiple other theft cases, investigators with PPD deduced a common suspect: 47-year-old Tony V. Corbitt, of Arma.

Pittsburg officers located Corbitt on March 16th (Wednesday) and asked to meet with him about an “unrelated matter” and took him into custody.

Corbitt was placed under arrest for the stolen vehicle and charged with Aggravated Burglary and Motor Vehicle Theft. However, Corbitt was identified as the offender in several other cases and also faces:

(2x counts) Felony Burglary to a Motor Vehicle

(7x) Felony Theft

(4x) Misdemeanor Theft

(6x) Misdemeanor Use of a Financial Card

Misdemeanor Possession of Stolen Property

Corbitt remains in custody on a $46,000 bond.