ARMA, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas community is looking to foster creative energy.



Arma is looking for volunteers to explore the possibility of a “Creative Industry/Arts” commission.



The Arma city council approved the formation of a volunteer city council committee to examine this idea.



The new committee will include members of the Arma community and will be lead by one city council member.



The goal would be to help create and provide art services and facilities.



The committee will help city council review the current proposal, as well as make recommendations and amendments if needed.



Anyone interested in joining the committee can contact any Arma city council member or the city clerk at 620-347-4125, proposals can be sent to 937-216-6759.