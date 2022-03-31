JOPLIN, Mo. — Area teachers celebrate area teachers tonight at a special awards ceremony.

The Southwest Center for Educational Excellence hosted their 23rd Annual Celebration of Schools at Joplin North Middle School. The event recognizes local teachers for their commitment to educating our kids.

A total of 130 awards were handed out at tonight’s ceremony.

“So all these schools come together. They nominate ‘Making Learning Come Alive’ awards, in their classroom. These are projects that are actually going on in our schools. We select a winner. We’re honoring all the teachers of the year that these districts have. Really making them feel special because education’s under attack right now and teachers have it… they need that recognition. They need that special time,” said Melissa Massey, Southwest Center Executive Director.

The Southwest Center is comprised of 41 different southwest Missouri school districts.