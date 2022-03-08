ANDERSON, Mo. — Area high school seniors are getting a taste of what their lives will be like after graduation.

Seniors at McDonald County High School took part in a daylong workshop called “Adulthood Unlocked.” The purpose was to help them get some practice at tackling everyday tasks that someone else, namely their parents, have always done for them. Some of which includes opening a bank account, registering to vote, applying for insurance, finding a stud in a wall to hang a picture — and, of course, basic car maintenance.

“We’ve been talking to them about life after school, getting ready for college, trade school, or any jobs they’re looking at and we thought we’d take today as just an opportunity to talk about the different life skills that those three things don’t really incorporate,” said Joseph Beachner, McDonald County H.S. Career & College Counselor.

Beachner says a number of area professionals in several various fields spent the day teaching students about what to expect when they go out into the world by themselves.