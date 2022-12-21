JOPLIN, Mo. — The Area Agency on Aging Region X announced on Facebook that some area senior centers will close out of caution for the projected inclement weather, and all services provided by the Agency, such as lunch, will not be available.

The Area Agency on Aging central office and Senior Center services in Barton County, Carthage, Neosho, Joplin, and McDonald County will close on Thursday, December 22.

Officials said they don’t want the older adult population to be getting out in the case of severe weather. They also do not have the capacity or funding to staff the senior centers after hours.

The Center in Carl Junction and the Webb City Senior Center will be open by the city as warming shelters for those in need. You can find more information about that and other warming shelters in the area here.

This information is subject to change depending on city-specific judgments in the case of severe weather.