JOPLIN, MO. — Area residents continue to come out and support fundraisers held for the Joplin Police Department.
One such fundraiser was held last week (3/31) by CiCi’s Pizza in Joplin.
In honor of Corporal Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed, the CiCi’s Pizza location in Joplin donated 50% of all their sales made on March 31st.
Managers at the restaurant said their fundraiser bought in more than $2,500.
The money that was raised goes to the Fraternal Order of Police Officer Benevolence Fund.
