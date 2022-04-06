Local businesses have placed signs on their property, supporting the Joplin Police Department. The signs are available from “All Seasons Signs” in Joplin.

JOPLIN, MO. — Area residents continue to come out and support fundraisers held for the Joplin Police Department.

One such fundraiser was held last week (3/31) by CiCi’s Pizza in Joplin.

In honor of Corporal Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed, the CiCi’s Pizza location in Joplin donated 50% of all their sales made on March 31st.

Managers at the restaurant said their fundraiser bought in more than $2,500.

The money that was raised goes to the Fraternal Order of Police Officer Benevolence Fund.

