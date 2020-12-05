Area police department gives tips for holiday shopping safety

WEBB CITY, Mo. — While some Four State residents will be doing all, or at least part of their shopping online, others will still do it in-person. But there are some steps you can take while Christmas shopping to decrease the odds of becoming a crime victim.

Webb City Police Chief Don Melton says the more people that go with you, the less likely you are of becoming a victim.

Don Melton, Webb City Police Chief, said, “Absolutely, if you can shop with a group or crowd, there’s more safety in numbers, and if you’re by yourself just contact the store if you feel kind of iffy, if that sixth sense on the back of your neck kinds of pop up and makes you tingly, walk back inside and say ‘hey, I’d like an escort to my vehicle’ and more than likely a store employee will help you to your vehicle.”

Melton says to make sure that you lock purchases up in your trunk if you don’t want to carry all of them around with you in between stores. If you chose to leave them in your vehicle instead, he says to cover them up with something so thieves won’t know what’s inside.